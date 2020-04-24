Nashville Predators giving back during NHL hiatus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — NHL games may be on hold but the Preds are still staying busy! The Nashville Predators are still trying to give back to the community even when they can’t entertain on the ice.

News 2 spoke to Rebecca King, the Nashville Predators Vice President of Community Relations, who said that the players favorite way to give back is by visiting the Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital.

They, of course, can’t visit with patients right now. But, just like the rest of us, they’ve still made a point of connecting over Zoom.

“The players can still engage with the kids– there’s a really cute video of Pekka and this little girl, or Austin Watson comparing his teeth with a child in the hospital who’s lost his teeth,” King told News 2. “So, our guys wanna help. With social distancing, it makes it hard, but that’s one small way that they can help.”

The Preds organization just announced it will honor their yearly grant commitments. This year, they’ll be giving out $700,000 in grants to 168 nonprofits and charities around Tennessee.

“Usually our grants are just for programmatic expenses, so we purchase slides, and help kids go to camp,” King explained. “But this year we said, you can take this money and use it for operational costs. So if you need to save your employees and keep them on staff, you need to help pay rent and bills.”

In the 20 years that the Predators have been giving grants to local organizations, this is the most money that they have been able to give.

