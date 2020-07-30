Nashville Predators face off against Coyotes in a different kind of competition

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)– Hockey is back! On July 30, the Nashville Predators are gearing up for their exhibition game before they start their Stanley Cup run against the Arizona Coyotes. But it turns out that their biggest competition of the week might just be off the ice.

That’s because this week is the Preds and Coyotes Blood Drive and Pet Supply Drive.

Between now and Saturday, Aug. 1, both teams will be hosting virtual pet drives, championed by their respective four-legged leaders. That’s right, each team has its own dog mascot heading up this fluffy face-off. Their names are Smash, and Luna.

Smash is a rescue from Keely’s Friends Dog Rescue in Goodlettsville. He’ll be two years old in October. Luna, the Coyotes dog mascot, is a little more than a year old. She’s also being trained to be a service dog.

If you want to donate to the pet supply drive and help Smash pull ahead, click here for the Preds Amazon donation wishlist.

After the pet drive ends, the blood drive begins. From Aug. 4 through Aug. 7, the Predators Foundation and the American Red Cross have planned 29 drives in 20 cities between Tennessee, Kentucky, and Alabama.

Blood donors will receive a Preds T-shirt, and as an added incentive, they’ll be able to get a COVID-19 antibody test on site.