Nashville Predators announce 2020-21 schedule

Nashville Predators center Colton Sissons (10) celebrates with Filip Forsberg (9), of Sweden, and Dante Fabbro (57) after Sissons scored a goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN/Predators) — The Nashville Predators will open their season at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, Jan. 14 against the Columbus Blue Jackets before hosting them again two nights later.

This season the Predators will only face opponents from the temporarily redesigned Central Division. Chicago and Dallas remain the same, with new additions being; Carolina, Columbus, Detroit, Florida and Tampa Bay.

Each team will play 56 games with the regular season concluding on Saturday, May 8.

Highlights of the schedule include:

Opening Night at Bridgestone Arena on Jan. 14 against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Regular-Season Finale on May 8 in Nashville against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Nine homestands and eight road trips.

Nine sets of back-to-back games.

Segments of two consecutive games against the same opponent throughout the season (23 instances).

Two, six-game road trips (Feb. 15 to Feb. 25, March 9 to March 20).

Five, four-game homestands (Jan. 14 to Jan. 19, Feb. 8 to Feb. 13, Feb. 27 to March 6, March 30 to April 4, April 26 to May 1).

The Nashville Predators’ complete 2020-21 regular-season schedule can be found below. Start times and broadcast details for all games will be announced when available:

2020-21 Nashville Predators Regular-Season Schedule Day Date Opponent Thu. Jan. 14 Columbus Sat. Jan. 16 Columbus Mon. Jan. 18 Carolina Tue. Jan. 19 Carolina Fri. Jan. 22 at Dallas Sun. Jan. 24 at Dallas Tue. Jan. 26 Chicago Wed. Jan. 27 Chicago Sat. Jan. 30 at Tampa Bay Mon. Feb. 1 at Tampa Bay Thu. Feb. 4 at Florida Fri. Feb. 5 at Florida Mon. Feb. 8 Tampa Bay Tue. Feb. 9 Tampa Bay Thu. Feb. 11 Detroit Sat. Feb. 13 Detroit Mon. Feb. 15 at Dallas Tue. Feb. 16 at Dallas Thu. Feb. 18 at Columbus Sat. Feb. 20 at Columbus Tue. Feb. 23 at Detroit Thu. Feb. 25 at Detroit Sat. Feb. 27 Columbus Sun. Feb. 28 Columbus Thu. March 4 Florida Sat. March 6 Florida Tue. March 9 at Carolina Thu. March 11 at Carolina Sat. March 13 at Tampa Bay Mon. March 15 at Tampa Bay Thu. March 18 at Florida Sat. March 20 at Florida Tue. March 23 Detroit Thu. March 25 Detroit Sat. March 27 at Chicago Sun. March 28 at Chicago Tue. March 30 Dallas Thu. April 1 Dallas Sat. April 3 Chicago Sun. April 4 Chicago Tue. April 6 at Detroit Thu. April 8 at Detroit Sat. April 10 Tampa Bay Mon. April 12 Tampa Bay Thu. April 15 at Carolina Sat. April 17 at Carolina Wed. April 21 at Chicago Fri. April 23 at Chicago Mon. April 26 Florida Tue. April 27 Florida Thu. April 29 Dallas Sat. May 1 Dallas Mon. May 3 at Columbus Wed. May 5 at Columbus Fri. May 7 Carolina Sat. May 8 Carolina

Formal training camps will begin on Jan. 3. There will be no preseason games. The seven teams that did not participate in the 2019-20 Return to Play will be permitted to open their training camps as early as Dec. 31.