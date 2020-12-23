Nashville Predators announce 2020-21 schedule

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN/Predators) — The Nashville Predators will open their season at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, Jan. 14 against the Columbus Blue Jackets before hosting them again two nights later.
This season the Predators will only face opponents from the temporarily redesigned Central Division. Chicago and Dallas remain the same, with new additions being; Carolina, Columbus, Detroit, Florida and Tampa Bay.
Each team will play 56 games with the regular season concluding on Saturday, May 8.
Highlights of the schedule include:
- Opening Night at Bridgestone Arena on Jan. 14 against the Columbus Blue Jackets.
- Regular-Season Finale on May 8 in Nashville against the Carolina Hurricanes.
- Nine homestands and eight road trips.
- Nine sets of back-to-back games.
- Segments of two consecutive games against the same opponent throughout the season (23 instances).
- Two, six-game road trips (Feb. 15 to Feb. 25, March 9 to March 20).
- Five, four-game homestands (Jan. 14 to Jan. 19, Feb. 8 to Feb. 13, Feb. 27 to March 6, March 30 to April 4, April 26 to May 1).
The Nashville Predators’ complete 2020-21 regular-season schedule can be found below. Start times and broadcast details for all games will be announced when available:
|2020-21 Nashville Predators Regular-Season Schedule
|Day
|Date
|Opponent
|Thu.
|Jan. 14
|Columbus
|Sat.
|Jan. 16
|Columbus
|Mon.
|Jan. 18
|Carolina
|Tue.
|Jan. 19
|Carolina
|Fri.
|Jan. 22
|at Dallas
|Sun.
|Jan. 24
|at Dallas
|Tue.
|Jan. 26
|Chicago
|Wed.
|Jan. 27
|Chicago
|Sat.
|Jan. 30
|at Tampa Bay
|Mon.
|Feb. 1
|at Tampa Bay
|Thu.
|Feb. 4
|at Florida
|Fri.
|Feb. 5
|at Florida
|Mon.
|Feb. 8
|Tampa Bay
|Tue.
|Feb. 9
|Tampa Bay
|Thu.
|Feb. 11
|Detroit
|Sat.
|Feb. 13
|Detroit
|Mon.
|Feb. 15
|at Dallas
|Tue.
|Feb. 16
|at Dallas
|Thu.
|Feb. 18
|at Columbus
|Sat.
|Feb. 20
|at Columbus
|Tue.
|Feb. 23
|at Detroit
|Thu.
|Feb. 25
|at Detroit
|Sat.
|Feb. 27
|Columbus
|Sun.
|Feb. 28
|Columbus
|Thu.
|March 4
|Florida
|Sat.
|March 6
|Florida
|Tue.
|March 9
|at Carolina
|Thu.
|March 11
|at Carolina
|Sat.
|March 13
|at Tampa Bay
|Mon.
|March 15
|at Tampa Bay
|Thu.
|March 18
|at Florida
|Sat.
|March 20
|at Florida
|Tue.
|March 23
|Detroit
|Thu.
|March 25
|Detroit
|Sat.
|March 27
|at Chicago
|Sun.
|March 28
|at Chicago
|Tue.
|March 30
|Dallas
|Thu.
|April 1
|Dallas
|Sat.
|April 3
|Chicago
|Sun.
|April 4
|Chicago
|Tue.
|April 6
|at Detroit
|Thu.
|April 8
|at Detroit
|Sat.
|April 10
|Tampa Bay
|Mon.
|April 12
|Tampa Bay
|Thu.
|April 15
|at Carolina
|Sat.
|April 17
|at Carolina
|Wed.
|April 21
|at Chicago
|Fri.
|April 23
|at Chicago
|Mon.
|April 26
|Florida
|Tue.
|April 27
|Florida
|Thu.
|April 29
|Dallas
|Sat.
|May 1
|Dallas
|Mon.
|May 3
|at Columbus
|Wed.
|May 5
|at Columbus
|Fri.
|May 7
|Carolina
|Sat.
|May 8
|Carolina
Formal training camps will begin on Jan. 3. There will be no preseason games. The seven teams that did not participate in the 2019-20 Return to Play will be permitted to open their training camps as early as Dec. 31.