Nashville Predators announce 2020-21 schedule

Nashville Predators center Colton Sissons (10) celebrates with Filip Forsberg (9), of Sweden, and Dante Fabbro (57) after Sissons scored a goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN/Predators) — The Nashville Predators will open their season at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, Jan. 14 against the Columbus Blue Jackets before hosting them again two nights later.

This season the Predators will only face opponents from the temporarily redesigned Central Division. Chicago and Dallas remain the same, with new additions being; Carolina, Columbus, Detroit, Florida and Tampa Bay.

Each team will play 56 games with the regular season concluding on Saturday, May 8.

Highlights of the schedule include:

  • Opening Night at Bridgestone Arena on Jan. 14 against the Columbus Blue Jackets.
  • Regular-Season Finale on May 8 in Nashville against the Carolina Hurricanes.
  • Nine homestands and eight road trips.
  • Nine sets of back-to-back games.
  • Segments of two consecutive games against the same opponent throughout the season (23 instances).
  • Two, six-game road trips (Feb. 15 to Feb. 25, March 9 to March 20).
  • Five, four-game homestands (Jan. 14 to Jan. 19, Feb. 8 to Feb. 13, Feb. 27 to March 6, March 30 to April 4, April 26 to May 1).

The Nashville Predators’ complete 2020-21 regular-season schedule can be found below. Start times and broadcast details for all games will be announced when available:

2020-21 Nashville Predators Regular-Season Schedule
DayDateOpponent
Thu.Jan. 14Columbus
Sat.Jan. 16Columbus
Mon.Jan. 18Carolina
Tue.Jan. 19Carolina
Fri.Jan. 22at Dallas
Sun.Jan. 24at Dallas
Tue.Jan. 26Chicago
Wed.Jan. 27Chicago
Sat.Jan. 30at Tampa Bay
Mon.Feb. 1at Tampa Bay
Thu.Feb. 4at Florida
Fri.Feb. 5at Florida
Mon.Feb. 8Tampa Bay
Tue.Feb. 9Tampa Bay
Thu.Feb. 11Detroit
Sat.Feb. 13Detroit
Mon.Feb. 15at Dallas
Tue.Feb. 16at Dallas
Thu.Feb. 18at Columbus
Sat.Feb. 20at Columbus
Tue.Feb. 23at Detroit
Thu.Feb. 25at Detroit
Sat.Feb. 27Columbus
Sun.Feb. 28Columbus
Thu.March 4Florida
Sat.March 6Florida
Tue.March 9at Carolina
Thu.March 11at Carolina
Sat.March 13at Tampa Bay
Mon.March 15at Tampa Bay
Thu.March 18at Florida
Sat.March 20at Florida
Tue.March 23Detroit
Thu.March 25Detroit
Sat.March 27at Chicago
Sun.March 28at Chicago
Tue.March 30Dallas
Thu.April 1Dallas
Sat.April 3Chicago
Sun.April 4Chicago
Tue.April 6at Detroit
Thu.April 8at Detroit
Sat.April 10Tampa Bay
Mon.April 12Tampa Bay
Thu.April 15at Carolina
Sat.April 17at Carolina
Wed.April 21at Chicago
Fri.April 23at Chicago
Mon.April 26Florida
Tue.April 27Florida
Thu.April 29Dallas
Sat.May 1Dallas
Mon.May 3at Columbus
Wed.May 5at Columbus
Fri.May 7Carolina
Sat.May 8Carolina

Formal training camps will begin on Jan. 3. There will be no preseason games. The seven teams that did not participate in the 2019-20 Return to Play will be permitted to open their training camps as early as Dec. 31.

