Longtime Predators broadcaster Terry Crisp to retire at end of NHL season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A longtime broadcaster and one of the faces of the Nashville Predators organization is calling it a career.

On Saturday, Terry Crisp announced he will be retiring at the end of the 2021-22 NHL season.

Crisp joined the Predators during the team’s inaugural season in 1998 and served in leading broadcast roles on Fox Sports Tennessee and Bally Sports South through 23 seasons. In that time, he called more than 1,800 games.

Prior to his broadcasting career, Crisp spent more than a decade in the NHL. Between his time with the Boston Bruins, St. Louis Blues, New York Islanders and the Philadelphia Flyers, Crisp played in more than 500 games and won two Stanley Cups — both with the Flyers.

He also added a third Stanley Cup as the head coach of the Calgary Flames.

The Predators announced the team will be celebrating “Crispy” and his fantastic career throughout the 2021-22 season, culminating with a special celebration at the April 17 game against the Blues.

