Josi, Saros lead Predators to 5-2 win over Rangers

Nashville Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis (4) controls the puck in front of New York Rangers center Greg McKegg (14) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Roman Josi had two goals and an assist, Juuse Saros stopped 39 shots, and the Nashville Predators beat the New York Rangers 5-2.

Rocco Grimaldi, Mattias Ekholm and Ryan Ellis also scored to help the Predators win for the third time in five games.

Chris Kreider and Artemi Panarin scored and Alexandar Georgiev made 19 saves for the Rangers, losers of three of their last five.

The Rangers went 0 for 4 on the power play, with Saros stopping all 11 shots during the man advantages. Nashville scored twice in the middle period to take a 3-1 lead heading to the third.