Hynes, Predators win 6-5 in shootout in return to New Jersey

Filip Forsberg and Matt Duchene scored in a shootout, and the Nashville Predators gave coach John Hynes a win against his former team with a wild 6-5 victory over the New Jersey Devils.
Forsberg scored two goals in regulation and Pekka Rinne made saves on Jack Hughes and Kyle Palmieri on the Devils’ final two shootout attempts.
Mattias Ekholm, Nick Bonino and Duchene also scored for the Predators.
Rinne had 27 saves for Nashville, which is 7-0-3 in its last 10 games against New Jersey.
Pavel Zacha scored twice and Nikita Gusev, Jesper Bratt and John Hayden once for the Devils. Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 25 shots, including seven in overtime.