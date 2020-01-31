Hynes, Predators win 6-5 in shootout in return to New Jersey

Nashville Predators center Kyle Turris (8) celebrates with left wing Filip Forsberg (9), of Sweden, as right wing Viktor Arvidsson (33), also of Sweden, joins the group after Forsberg scored a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Filip Forsberg and Matt Duchene scored in a shootout, and the Nashville Predators gave coach John Hynes a win against his former team with a wild 6-5 victory over the New Jersey Devils.

Forsberg scored two goals in regulation and Pekka Rinne made saves on Jack Hughes and Kyle Palmieri on the Devils’ final two shootout attempts.

Mattias Ekholm, Nick Bonino and Duchene also scored for the Predators.

Rinne had 27 saves for Nashville, which is 7-0-3 in its last 10 games against New Jersey.

Pavel Zacha scored twice and Nikita Gusev, Jesper Bratt and John Hayden once for the Devils. Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 25 shots, including seven in overtime.