Former Predators player Greg Johnson dies at 48

DETROIT – MARCH 21: Greg Johnson #22 of the Nashville Predators looks on from the bench during the game against the Detroit Red Wings on March 21, 2006 in Detroit, Michigan. Nashville won the game 3-2 in a overtime shootout. (Photo By Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Former Nashville Predators player Greg Johnson has died, according to NHL.com. He was 48 years old.

Johnson’s cause of death has not been released at this time.

The Predators released a statement Tuesday afternoon.

“The entire Nashville Predators organization is shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of Greg Johnson. Greg was an original Predator, coming to us in the expansion draft and serving as the team’s second-ever team captain, and first Predators captain to lead the team to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. During his time in Nashville, he was a consummate professional and terrific teammate who was an integral part of our community and in developing the Predators culture that we experience today. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife Kristin and his daughters Carson and Piper. We offer our full support to them at this very difficult time.”

Johnson was a member of the Predators from 1998-2006. He served as a team captain. Johnson also played for Detroit, Pittsburgh and Chicago. He played 785 games over his career

Johnson was born in Thunder Bay, Ontario in 1971.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.