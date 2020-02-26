Ellis, Arvidsson score as Preds rally, beat Senators 3-2

1  of  2
Nashville Predators

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Nashville Predators center Colin Blackwell (42) scores a goal against Ottawa Senators goaltender Craig Anderson (41) in the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Ellis and Viktor Arvidsson each scored power-play goals in the second period as the Nashville Predators rallied to beat the Ottawa Senators 3-2 for their second straight win.

Ellis tied it up at 5:17 of the second with his goal, then he had an assist on Arvidsson’s game-winning goal midway through the period.

Colin Blackwell also scored as Nashville split the season series with the Senators. Juuse Saros made 33 saves and now is 8-3-0 over his last 12 appearances. Thomas Chabot and Filip Chlapik each scored for Ottawa.

