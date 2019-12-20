Duclair scores in OT, Senators get past Predators 5-4

Anthony Duclair scored a power-play goal 2:40 into overtime, giving goaltender Marcus Hogberg his first NHL win as the Ottawa Senators beat the Nashville Predators 5-4.

Hogberg started on short notice in place of the ill Anders Nilsson. He stopped 33 shots.

Colin White, Vladimir Namestnikov, Artem Anisimov and Brady Tkachuk also scored for the Senators, who recovered after blowing a 4-1 lead.

Craig Smith, Rocco Grimaldi, Ryan Johansen and Roman Josi scored for the Predators. Juuse Saros made 19 saves.