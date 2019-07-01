Nashville Predators sign Matt Duchene to 7-year contract

FILE – In this Feb. 22, 2019, file photo, Columbus Blue Jackets’ Matt Duchene skates during warmups before an NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators in Ottawa. A person with direct knowledge of the agreement says the Nashville Predators have added free agent forward Matt Duchene after agreeing to terms on a seven-year contract worth $56 million. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been officially announced. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Predators announced on Monday they have signed a seven-year deal with Forward Matt Duchene.

The contract, worth $56 million, will keep the 28-year-old, in Nashville through the 2025-26 season.

“We are excited to add his skill and experience to our top-six forwards and look forward to the next seven years of Matt and his family in Smashville. Matt’s love of country music and passion for the city of Nashville make this partnership a perfect fit,” Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/GM David Poile said.

The two-time NHL All-Star matched his career high in points last season with 70 in 73 games spent with the Ottawa Senators and Columbus Blue Jackets.

His 31 goals were a career best and his 39 assists were also his third-most in a single season.

Duchene entered the league during the 2009-2010 season.