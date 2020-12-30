Nashville Predators will begin season without fans at Bridgestone Arena

FILE – In this April 29, 2018, file photo, Nashville Predators fans celebrate along with players after the Predators scored a goal against the Winnipeg Jets during Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series in Nashville, Tenn. The Detroit Red Wings are desperately trying to keep fans filing into Little Caesars Arena while the allure of the relatively new facility wears off while the team goes through a painful rebuild. Every other team in the NHL _ and other leagues _ is also trying to give spectators good reason to come to the arena instead of enjoying games on TV from home or the local watering hole. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Predators will begin their season on January 14 without fans in attendance at Bridgestone Area.

A statement sent out by the team Wednesday said the team has worked with health officials, the mayor’s office, and the NHL over the last several months to shape their plan for reopening. Earlier Wednesday, the Metro Public Health Department said it would allow a maximum capacity of 15-percent for fans at Bridgestone Arena. However, the team ultimately decided not to allow fans to start the season.

“First and foremost, our top priority is always the health and safety of our fans. As COVID-19 cases reaches record high numbers, we want to be a supportive member of the Nashville community, not a detriment,” the statement said.

Over time, the team plans to work towards allowing a limited numbers of fans back to the stadium.

“Reopening our arena and getting back to playing hockey won’t be the same without our Loyal Legion cheering us on in person, but we will continue to build toward what we have come to know and appreciate in Smashville – 17,159 of the best fans in sports cheering the Nashville Predators to victory night after night,” the statement ended.