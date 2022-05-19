Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Nashville Predators announced on Thursday, that they have given head coach John Hynes and his assistants 2-year contract extensions. This comes just a week after the Predators were swept by the top-seeded Colorado Avalanche in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Preds’ General manager David Poile spoke about why he decided to bring back Hynes and his staff.

“I believe John and his coaching staff are the right move to lead us back into Cup contention, and I will do everything in my power to give him the necessary tools to accomplish that goal,” Poile said.

#Preds Head Coach John Hynes and his coaching staff have received 2-year extensions. pic.twitter.com/bbOipn4jrl — Kayla Anderson (@KaylaAndersonTV) May 19, 2022

Hynes was hired in January 2020, replacing Peter Laviolette and despite winning only three playoff games with the Predators, he continued the streak of making the postseason (8 straight years) and showed he could get the most out of the Preds’ top players.

Roman Josi had one of his best seasons in Nashville, and is a Norris Trophy finalist. Meanwhile, goalie Juuse Saros was a force in between the pipes this season and is a Vezina Trophy finalist after notching 38 wins.

The Preds also saw massive production from Matt Duchene, who set the franchise’s single-season, goal- scoring mark with 43. Filip Forsberg also had a successful season, adding 42 goals.

On the note of Forsberg, Poile didn’t haven new information on the negotiations between the two sides, but he made it clear he wants to keep Forsberg on the team.

There is mutual interest (both sides) in Filip Forsberg remaining with the Nashville Predators… both sides remain in conversation. #Preds — Kayla Anderson (@KaylaAndersonTV) May 19, 2022

“We are going to continue working to try to find that right deal that works for both sides, and we know that he can be a big piece of where we are trying to go,” Poile said.

Forsberg will become a free agent in early Jul, and at that point it’s expected more information will be presented.

As for Hynes, he’ll continue to stay in communication with his players throughout the summer, and is excited to continue his coaching career here in Nashville.