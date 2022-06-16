NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The good news is the World Cup will be coming to North America in four years. The bad news: it won’t be making a stop in Music City.

FIFA, the international organization governing soccer, announced the North American host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and Nashville did not make the cut.

Nashville had made it through to the final round of consideration, along with 22 other sites across North America.

In the end, 11 U.S. cities were announced as host venues, along with two Canadian cities and three Mexican cities.

The full list is as follows:

United States Atlanta Boston Dallas Houston Kansas City Los Angeles Miami New York/New Jersey Philadelphia San Francisco/Bay Area Seattle

Canada Toronto Vancouver

Mexico Guadalajara Mexico City Monterrey



Each of the three host countries will receive automatic qualification into the 2026 World Cup.