Nashville native Ugo Amadi, NFL stars give out shoes to local middle school

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Nashville is becoming a hot spot for professional athletes in the offseason. And these pros aren’t just training here, they are giving back to the community in different ways.

On Friday, former Overton football star and current Seattle Seahawks safety, Ugo Amadi made a trip to Rose Park Middle School, to provide shoes to all students.

“There was no incentive for them to get these shoes, it was more so a blessing. We wanted to put a smile on these kids’ faces. During this pandemic year it’s not easy, so we wanted something to gives these kids to be happy about,” said Amadi.

And Tennessee is called the “Volunteer State” for a reason. Amadi invited a long list of his NFL friends to help including; Derek Barnett (Philadelphia Eagles), TJ Hockenson (Detroit Lions), Robert Tonyan, and George Kittle (San Fransico 49ers), just to name a few.

For the past four years, Kittle has made Nashville his offseason home, training here with other NFL players, including Amadi. When his friend asked for help giving out free shoes, Kittle was quickly on board with the event.

“If I can help give back in the community, especially at Rose Park, where I spent last year training, it seemed like a perfect time to come hang out. I love sneakers, so the fact that I’m able to give them out to kids is pretty incredible,” said Kittle.

Over 300 boxes of shoes were given out to students, and Amadi said the best part of the day was seeing the reaction from kids, knowing they were going to start Summer off in style.

“Those faces are priceless. It’s like Christmas coming early for the kids!” exclaimed Amadi. “I’m happy to get the guys, not even from here, to donate and make these kids lives even better.”