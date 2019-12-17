Nashville named Best Sports City in Sports Business Journal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville has been named the Best Sports City by Street & Smith’s Sports Business Journal.

Music City has had quite a big year when it comes to sports. The NFL Draft has been considered the most successful draft in NFL history.

It was announced earlier this year that the April draft generated $133 million to the economy in Middle Tennessee.

Outside of the draft, Nashville played host to the SEC basketball tournament at Bridgestone Arena.

The city will be hosting the Music City Bowl once again and was also the site of this year’s NASCAR Awards, held earlier in December.