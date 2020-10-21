Nashville looking to host 2021 Gold Cup

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville is looking to once again host the Gold Cup soccer tournament.

On Wednesday morning, the Conventions and Visitors Corp. announced plans to submit a bid to be considered as a host city for the biannual tournament.

The Gold Cup features competition among North American, Central American, and Caribbean countries every other year.

Music City last hosted the tournament in 2019 when a crowd of nearly 30,000 fans packed Nissan Stadium and saw the U.S. Men’s National Team defeat Jamaica on July 3 in the pouring rain.

As of right now, it is unclear what countries would play matches at Nissan Stadium.

The Gold Cup is set to kickoff in July 2021.