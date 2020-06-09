1  of  2
Nashville interested in hosting NFL Draft again, eyeing 2024 or 2025

2019 NFL Draft

Fans are seen during the third round of the NFL football draft, in Nashville, Tenn. on Friday, April 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville’s transformation into “Draftville” for the 2019 NFL Draft brought hundreds of thousands of people to Broadway for the weekend-long event. Now Music City could be looking for an encore.

Butch Spyridon, CEO of the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation, tells News 2 that the city has submitted an “expression of interest” to the NFL in order to get a request for proposal from the NFL.

Nashville is looking into hosting the draft in 2024 or 2025. The NFL has already announced the locations of the next 3 drafts: Cleveland (2021), Las Vegas (2022), and Kansas City (2023).

The 2019 NFL Draft was a record-breaking event in Nashville. Teams produced a record-high 40 trades. A whopping 600,000 people packed Music City for the draft, a record number of people to attend the draft. And 47.4 million people watched the draft on television.

