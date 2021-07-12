Nashville Dolphins teach swim safety to people with special needs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It doesn’t get more “summer” than a summer-league swim team.

The Nashville Dolphins provide that summertime experience to people who may not always have access to it, but need it most.

The leading cause of accidental death with people with special needs is drowning. The Dolphins’ mission is to change that by creating a swim team for kids and adults with special needs.

“My fear of him drowning was super high because kids on the spectrum seek out water because it’s a sensory stimulation,” said Anna Crecraft. Anna is a parent to one of the participants, her son Daniel.

“The Dolphins taught him to swim — three years it took him to learn how to swim — and he was terrified of it, but with the Dolphins he loves it, he’s on the team.”

Along the way, they’ve found that not only is water safety important, but being a part of a team also brings a sense of accomplishment and teamwork.

“I’m all about advocating for people with disabilities and always about people pursuing their dreams,” said swimmer Allan Burtt. “Whatever aspirations they have and whatever passion, go for the gold with whatever passion they have.”

This is a completely free program and is in high-demand. The Dolphins have over 350 people currently on the wait list. The goal is to raise enough money to one day build their own pool and make sure everyone can learn how to swim.

