NASCAR bans fans from flying Confederate flag at races

FILE – In this July 4, 2015, file photo, confederate and American flags fly on top of motor homes at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. Bubba Wallace, the only African-American driver in the top tier of NASCAR, calls for a ban on the Confederate flag in the sport that is deeply rooted in the South. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WKRN) — Less than a week after announcing it “has to do better” in race relations, NASCAR has banned fans from flying the Confederate flag at races.

The racing league put out this statement about 3:30 central time on Wednesday afternoon.

“The presence of the confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors, and our industry. Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sport special. The display of the confederate flag will be prohibited from all NASCAR events and properties.”

Bubba Wallace is the Cup series only African-American driver. Tuesday he started campaigning to have the battle flag banned from NASCAR events. Wallace will also debut a new “Black Lives Matter” paint scheme on the 43 Chevrolet Wednesday night in Martinsville.