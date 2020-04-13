NASCAR suspends Kyle Larson for use of racial slur on iRacing live stream

FILE – In this Oct. 18, 2019, file photo, Kyle Larson walks to the garage before the final practice for a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kan. Kyle Larson used a racial slur on a live stream Sunday. April 12, 2020, during a virtual race — the second driver in a week to draw scrutiny while using the online racing platform to fill time during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley, File)

NASCAR has suspended Kyle Larson after the driver used a racial slur during a live stream of Sunday’s iRacing event.

Larson must also attend sensitivity training as required by NASCAR bylaws.

“NASCAR has made diversity and inclusion a priority and will not tolerate the type of language used by Kyle Larson during Sunday’s iRacing event,” a NASCAR statement read. “Our Member Conduct Guidelines are clear in this regard, and we will enforce these guidelines to maintain an inclusive environment for our entire industry and fan base.”

Earlier Monday, Larson’s team Chip Ganassi Racing suspended the driver without pay.

“We are extremely disappointed by what Kyle said last night during an iRacing Event,” a statement from Chip Ganassi Racing read. “The words that he chose to use are offensive and unacceptable. As of this moment we are suspending Kyle without pay while we work through this situation with all appropriate parties.”