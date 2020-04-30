NASCAR gets the green light, returns in May

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – APRIL 24: A NASCAR sign is seen during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on April 24, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. A proposed schedule shows NASCAR is preparing plans for a possible return to racing in May at Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- NASCAR is getting the green light, announcing on Thursday that it will resume its season without fans starting May 17 at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina.

NASCAR joins the UFC as the first major sports organizations to announce detailed return-to-play plans since the COVID-10 Pandemic shut down U.S. sports in mid-March.

“NASCAR and its teams are eager and excited to return to racing, and have great respect for the responsibility that comes with a return to competition,” said Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer. “NASCAR will return in an environment that will ensure the safety of our competitors, officials and all those in the local community.”

NASCAR’s revised schedule goes only through May and has a pair of Wednesday races. The first race is scheduled for Darlington, NASCAR’s oldest superspeedway, followed by a second race there, three days later.

Charlotte Motor Speedway will then host the Coca-Cola 600 on May 24 to mark 60 consecutive years the longest race on the NASCAR schedule will be held on Memorial Day weekend.

NASCAR has set guidelines to safely hold the events using CDC guidelines on social distancing and personal protective equipment. Only essential personnel will be permitted to attend the events, and cloth face masks will be required. The entire venue will be used to maintain distancing in garage stalls and where the haulers are parked.

Almost all teams began returning to their race shops this week with either a reduced initial workforce or in split shifts. Now that NASCAR has told the teams where it will be racing this month, they can start preparing cars suitable for the two tracks.