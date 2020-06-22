NASCAR, FBI investigation ongoing, Bubba Wallace supported before race

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WKRN) – NASCAR is working with FBI officials in Alabama to find the person(s) responsible for putting a noose in Bubba Wallace’s garage stall Sunday night.

The FBI has been on the scene investigating the act all day Monday and despite little information, NASCAR President Steve Phelps took the time to answer questions from reporters Monday afternoon.

Phelps confirmed they have stepped up security at Talladega for Monday’s makeup-race, and specifically for Wallace as his safety is of the utmost importance to Phelps.

“I have spoken to Bubba. In fact, I’m the one that informed Bubba that this act happened,” said Phelps. “It was a difficult moment for Bubba and it was a difficult moment for me, but he has handled it with the grace that he has handled everything that’s happened over the last few weeks.”

Phelps also said not many are allowed inside the area where the noose was found, but couldn’t get into details about how many cameras are set up, if they were working or the possibility of a security breach.

Although the culprit is still at large at the time this story is published, Phelps was asked what the punishment will be.

“Unequivocally, they will be banned from this sport for life. I don’t care who they are, they won’t be here.”

Before Monday’s Geico 500 race, an incredible moment happened on the track. Drivers and crew members walked behind and alongside Wallace’s 43 car as he got into position. A huge show of support from the rest of the sport and they embodied what was written on the grass – #IStandWithBubba.