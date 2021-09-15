NASCAR Cup Series releases schedule, returns to Nashville in June 2022

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The NASCAR Cup Series returned to the Nashville area for the first time in 37 years this past June, and the “Ally 400” race is back next year.

On Wednesday, NASCAR released its 2022 schedule, and the series will make a stop at the Nashville Superspeedway on June, 26th:

Mark those calendars. 🗓



The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series schedule is here. pic.twitter.com/PhChB7pUsb — NASCAR (@NASCAR) September 15, 2021

“We are thrilled to once again welcome NASCAR’s top talents in 2022 and build upon the excitement here in Middle Tennessee that started this past June,” said Erik Moses, Nashville Superspeedway’s president.

“We received a tremendous response to our inaugural NASCAR Cup Series weekend and are looking forward to providing an enhanced and improved race-day experience inside and outside the grandstands.”

It was announced that ticket holders for the 2022 race will be able to renew their seat locations beginning on Oct. 6th. New customers wanting to buy tickets will likely have the opportunity at a later time once renewals for last year’s sold-out event are completed.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race schedules are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.