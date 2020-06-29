NASCAR cancels Champion’s week and Cup Series Awards in Nashville

NASCAR driver Kurt Busch does a burnout in the Burnouts on Broadway competition Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, during NASCAR Champion’s Week in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A major NASCAR event will no longer take place in Nashville due to coronavirus concerns.

NASCAR official statement: “With the uncertainty surrounding the Coronavirus and the impact on the industry, this year’s NASCAR Champion’s Week and NASCAR Cup Series Awards originally scheduled to take place in Nashville will not occur. The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series champions will be celebrated at the end of the season with more details to come. We look forward to returning to Nashville in 2021.”

Last year, the Music City played host to the Champion’s Week celebrations ending with the Cup Series Awards at the Music City Center on December 5. The event was such a success including events like a “Burnout on Broadway” that the sport planned to hold the same events in Nashville in 2020.

Per the official statement, Nashville will host again in 2021.