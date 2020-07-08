1  of  3
NASCAR announces new August schedule

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47) and Chase Elliott (9) lead a pack of drivers through the front stretch during the first of two NASCAR Daytona 500 qualifying auto races at Daytona International Speedway, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- NASCAR announced its August schedule, which has been tweaked because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it includes a Cup Series race on Daytona International Speedway’s road course and back-to-back doubleheaders for the Cup.

Originally, the Cup Series was scheduled to have race weekends in August at Michigan International Speedway, Watkins Glen International, Dover and Daytona. But Watkins Glen is not on the newly released version of the schedule.

The Cup Series will visit Daytona’s road course and replaces its annual visit to Watkins Glen in New York.

Dover and Michigan usually play host to two Cup Series races per season but because of the COVID-19 outbreak, the tracks’ first races of the season needed to be rescheduled.

The 10-race, 16-driver Cup Series playoffs are still set to begin with the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on September 6.

Here’s a look at NASCAR’s new August schedule across all three national series.

NASCAR Cup Series

Saturday, August 8: Michigan International Speedway
Sunday, August 9: Michigan International Speedway
Sunday, August 16: Daytona International Speedway (road course)
Saturday, August 22: Dover International Speedway
Sunday, August 23: Dover International Speedway
Saturday, August 29: Daytona International Speedway

NASCAR XFINITY Series

Saturday, August 8: Road America
Saturday, August 15: Daytona International Speedway (road course)
Saturday, August 22: Dover International Speedway
Sunday, August 23: Dover International Speedway
Friday, August 28: Daytona International Speedway

NASCAR Truck Series

Friday, August 7: Michigan International Speedway
Sunday, August 16: Daytona International Speedway (road course)
Friday, August 21: Dover International Speedway
Sunday, August 30: World Wide Technology Raceway

