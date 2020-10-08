MyCole Pruitt latest Titan to test positive for Covid-19

Tennessee Titans tight end MyCole Pruitt catches a pass during an organized team activity at the Titans’ NFL football training facility Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Two more positive tests for the Tennessee Titans Thursday saw tight end MyCole Pruitt and practice squad defensive back Breon Borders added to the Reserve/Covid-19 List.

One of those two players and an inclusive test yesterday that was verified today.

It runs the Titans total to 9 players on the active roster and 3 more on the practice squad since the outbreak began last Tuesday.

Pruitt has been a staple in the run game for the Titans both on the line of scrimmage and at times lining up as an H-back. With fullback Khari Blasingame also on the Covid List it is a major hit to the Titans run game which will have plenty of pressure on it with receivers Corey Davis and Adam Humphries both on the Covid List.

Pruitt also is the leading receiver in Southern Illinois history.

Practice squad tight end Tommy Hudson went on the Covid List last Tuesday September 29th, he is now suspended without pay for 6 games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enchancing drugs.