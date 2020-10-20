MyCole Pruitt activated from Reserve/Covid List by Titans

Tennessee Titans tight end MyCole Pruitt (85) flips the ball over his shoulder after he scored a touchdown on a 2-yard pass reception against the Washington Redskins in the second half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney)

The Tennessee Titans are officially Covid free after removing tight end MyCole Pruitt and practice squad player Breon Borders from the Reserve/Covid-List Tuesday.

Pruitt was the last active player to go on and come off the list. He originally went on it October 8th.

With the Steelers 2nd ranked defense and #1 pass rush headed to town Pruitt is returning just in time. He is the Titans best blocking tight end and with Taylor Lewan out for the season with a knee injury the Titans will probably be using a tight end as a sixth blocker quite a bit against the Steelers who lead the league with 24 sacks in only 5 games.

The Titans also made three moves on the practice squad adding tight end Parker Hesse and removing defensive backs Greg Mabin and Maurice Smith.

