Music City Grand Prix most-watched cable race per NBC Sports

CORRECTS TO TURN 9 NOT TURN 1 – Simon Pagenaud (22) leads the pack into Turn 9 at the start of the IndyCar Music City Grand Prix auto race Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Harrison McClary)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Music City continues to break records when it comes to first-time sporting events.

From the over half-a-million fan-attendance at the 2019 NFL Draft to the record-breaking 2021 Music City Grand Prix, Nashville knows how to do it big.

According to NBC Sports, the first-ever Music City Grand Prix was the most-watched cable race in NBC Sports History.

The inaugural race brought in a Total Audience Delivery of 1.212 million viewers, making it the most-watched NTT IndyCar Series race on cable in NBC Sports history (since 2009), per the network’s official release.

Not surprisingly, the race put up it’s largest ratings number right here in Nashville.

The top 5 markets were Nashville, Indianapolis, Knoxville, Greenville-Spartanburg and Louisville in that order.

In addition to the television numbers, the race also drew a massive crowd. According to IndyCar, 110,000 people descended on downtown Nashville over the weekend to take in the race in person.