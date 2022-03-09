Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- This past summer, Nashville hosted the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix for the first time and it was a huge success.

The event, which featured the best IndCar drivers from around the world, brought in over one hundred thousand people over three days, fueling about 22 million dollars into the local economy.

It will return in 2022, with the race taking place August 5-7.

News 2’s Kayla Anderson sat down to speak with MCGP president Chris Parker to see what changes will be made to this summer’s race and gauge what the future might look like for IndyCar in Music City.

