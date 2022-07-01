Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Music City Grand Prix is coming back to the streets of Nashville later on this summer, but the process for putting everything together starts now.

This three-day event is filled with entertainment, food and music, ending with the IndyCar race on Sunday, August 7.

There were more than 140-thousand spectators in 2021, and that number is only expected to grow in year two.

With more people, comes more planning. Next Thursday August 7, marks 30 days out from the race and that is when a majority of the prep work will begin. Music City Grand Prix Communications Director Mike Zizzo says it’s quite the process.

“Next week they will start on the grandstands, and then they will start closing down some of the roads in the area. Then you will see the concrete barriers go up,” said Zizzo. “It’s a challenging process because you’re dealing with city streets and you have to close down certain areas to create your build.”

The course isn’t the only thing being built, work on all the tents will begin soon. Those will be areas for fans to enjoy all the entertainment, which will include some big music acts. Tim McGraw will be the Saturday night headliner on Saturday, August 6. Meanwhile, Brantley Gilbert and Carly Pearce will headline the special Grand Ole Prix show set for Sunday, August 7th at the Nissan Stadium campus.

Zizzo added that bringing in these big names definitely helps draw in people who might have never known about IndyCar before.

“It’s great because sometimes the musical acts will bring people out and then they fall in love with the sport. This event is about more than just racing,” said Zizzo.

Single-day tickets are already on sale and begin as low as $39 for general admission and $49 for reserved grandstand seats.

Visit www.musiccitygp.com/tickets for more information or to purchase now.