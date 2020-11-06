MTSU’s football game against Charlotte postponed

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN)- College football programs across the country continue to take a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, and this week is no different.

Middle Tennessee State’s home football game against Charlotte on Saturday has been postponed due to COVID-19 cases and contact tracing within the 49ers program.

“These are obviously very challenging times. We understand and respect the decision by Charlotte,” said MTSU athletic director Chris Massaro in a school release Friday. “First and foremost is the health and safety of the Charlotte program and we wish everyone involved a speedy recovery.

The two schools will work with Conference USA to reschedule the game later in the season.

“This is disappointing but we look forward to our road game against nationally ranked Marshall next week. We appreciate our student-athletes and fans for their patience during these unprecedented times.”