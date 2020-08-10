MTSU to start on time at Army; C-USA foe ODU cancels season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – No one is on the same page in college football at the moment.

Some players want to play (re: #WeWantToPlay), some don’t. Some conferences are gearing up for a football season, some are discussing no football this fall.

Middle Tennessee State announced Monday morning it plans to start the season on time with a road trip to play Army either September 4 or 5.

In their official release set at 10:21 a.m. CT about this move said, “the Blue Raiders will open league play at Old Dominion, Sept. 26.”

Less than an hour later at 11:14 a.m. CT, fellow C-USA member, Old Dominion canceled its fall athletic season including football.

Old Dominion Athletics Announces Cancellation of Fall Sports Season#ODUSports | #ODU https://t.co/T3blXPvfLf — ODU Athletics (@ODUSports) August 10, 2020

Back to the Blue Raiders. MTSU’s conference opener is unclear, but its season opener is set. The university plans to begin its season on time, but with a first-time opponent.

“We are excited to open the season with a national opponent and this match up should generate a lot of interest,” Massaro said. “It will be great for our program. As one would expect the administration at Army West Point and we look forward to the return game in Murfreesboro in the future.”

C-USA has allowed the conference to schedule four non-conference games in addition to the scheduled 8 conference games. The Blue Raiders have added a home-and-home against Troy and now Army.

The C-USA championship is still scheduled at December 5.