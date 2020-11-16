MTSU tapped to help Music City Grand Prix

Music City Grand Prix CEO and MTSU alumnus Matt Crews, left in white shirt, observes Monday, Nov. 9, as MTSU Concrete Industry Management senior and Missouri native Cody Gange, center left, and lab assistant and senior T.J. Paul of Readyville, Tenn., right, assist concrete industry professor Heather Brown, center, with making an eco-friendly concrete mix inside a lab in the Voorhees Engineering Technology Building on the Murfreesboro, Tenn., campus. The mix will be tested for use in race barriers for the August 2021 race in downtown Nashville. In the background, from left, are alumnus Denny Lind of Master Builders Solutions, and MTSU senior Concrete Industry Management majors Austin Gaydosh of Rockvale, Tenn., and Autumn Gates of Murfreesboro. MTSU and the Grand Prix signed a memorandum of understanding Monday formalizing their partnership in support of the event. (MTSU photo by Andy Heidt)

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — When the cars start their engines at the new Music City Grand Prix in Nashville, Tennessee, next August, they will drive a course that was helped along by a nearby university.

Middle Tennessee State University’s School of Concrete and Construction Management has been tapped to create special concrete mixes for the race’s barriers and pit row, according to the school.

The school is working to create safer and lighter blends of concrete using recycled materials and better molds for the upcoming open-wheel IndyCar Series event. The eco-friendly concrete mix could also help reduce the cost of putting on the race, according to the school.

Music City Grand Prix CEO Matt Crews, an MTSU alumnus, said in a news release he is excited to partner with the school and show off its accomplishments to the world. The inaugural event is expected to attract more than 100,000 spectators.

