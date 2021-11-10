MTSU staying in Conference USA

Middle Tennessee quarterback Asher O’Hara (10) looks for a receiver during an NCAA college football game against Western Kentucky Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

After flirting with the MAC Middle Tennessee announced it is staying in Conference USA.

MTSU president Sidney McPhee pointed to the recent additions to the Conference and the geographical proximity as both favorable developments for the Blue Raiders. McPhee said, “With the addition of four new members, C-USA offers a strong footprint in the South and Southwest, providing opportunities to develop new regional rivalries, while staying connected to traditional opponents that our fans want.”

The Blue Raiders, South Alabama, Louisiana Tech, Florida International and as of right now Western Kentucky are all staying in Conference USA. New Mexico State, Sam Houston State, Liberty and Jacksonville State have all agreed to join the league putting them at nine member institutions.

McPhee added he believes Conference USA is “poised to rebrand itself as a premier conference in the Group of 5.”

Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Rice, UAB and Texas-San Antonio all all leaving for the American Athletic Conference. Marshall and Southern Miss are both headed to the expanding Sunbelt.