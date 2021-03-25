MTSU star Anastasia Hayes and sister Aislynn enter transfer portal

Middle Tennessee guard Anastasia Hayes (1) during an NCAA basketball game against TCU on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU won 83-77. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Fresh off a first round NCAA Tournament exit Middle Tennessee Women’s Basketball looks like it is losing two of its biggest stars with Anastasia Hayes and Aislynn Hayes entering the NCAA transfer portal.

The Hayes sisters led Middle Tennessee to a 17-8 record, the Conference USA Tournament title and a birth in the NCAA Tournament where they lost to Tennessee in round one.

Anastasia was second in the nation in scoring at over 26 points per game after transferring to MTSU from Tennessee. She had to sit out a season to play for the Blue Raiders, but during the pandemic players are being allowed to transfer without sitting so she will be on to her third school.

Aislynn averaged 14 points and 6 rebounds as a Sophomore this season.

A third Hayes sister, Alasia, went to Notre Dame last season and has also entered the transfer portal.