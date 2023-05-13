RUSTON, La. (MTSU Athletics) – Middle Tennessee softball (39-18) secured the second Conference USA title in program history with a win over North Texas (35-22) 3-2 at Dr. Billy Bundrick Field on Saturday.



The Blue Raiders punched their ticket to the NCAA Regionals with the win in the conference title game Saturday afternoon.



The first two innings featured zeros for both starting pitchers Kamryn Carcich and Ashley Peters. The Blue Raiders struck first in the top of the third after Shelby Echols reached on an error and came around to score on a RBI single by Amaya Harris .



Carcich kept the momentum on the side of MTSU getting a one-two-three inning to end the third inning. In the top of the fourth Shelby Sargent hit her fifth double for a new C-USA tournament record.



The Mean Green evened up the score at one in the bottom of the fourth with a leadoff walk coming around to score on an RBI single. MTSU tried to answer with a run in the fifth with runners in scoring position but couldn’t capitalize leaving two runners on.



In the top of the sixth Tepe delivered her second hit of the game for an RBI single that scored Sargent and gave MTSU the 2-1 lead.



North Texas responded once again with a solo home run to tie the game at two headed into the seventh inning. Gretchen Mead then took over in the circle to hold North Texas scoreless without a hit in her 6.2 innings of work.



The first ever Conference USA title game to go into extra innings was scoreless for both sides four consecutive innings.



The Blue Raiders took a one-run lead in the top of the 12th inning on a RBI single from Ansley Blevins . Mead then retired the Mean Green in order to secure the win in the conference title game and pick up her 17th win of the season in the circle.