MTSU ready for 7,000 fans in home opener

The home season will start with fans for Middle Tennessee Football this season with the school prepared to host about 7,000 fans in their home opener against Troy September 19th.

7,000 fans represents about 20% fan capacity at Floyd Sadium. The plan came together with the university working with local and state health officials working to come up with a number that safely mitigated the spread of Covid-19.

MTSU athletic director Chris Massaro also announced tailgating will not be permitted on the MTSU campus for the 3 PM kickoff in Murfreesboro.



“This plan is subject to change,” Massaro said. “The percentage could either expand or contract depending on how everyone in Floyd Stadium follows the guidelines during our home opener against Troy and the continuing decrease in COVID cases in Rutherford County.”



Fans will be required to wear masks at all times in the stadium and even in the parking lots. Inside the stadium fans will be spread out to create proper social distancing.

Massaro stressed the responsibility is on the fans to make this work. “It will take everyone’s cooperation to make game day the best experience it can be, and we appreciate everyone’s patience and support. It will be a different experience for all involved.”



Middle Tennessee will also increase cleaning and sanitization practices in all public areas of the stadium before, during and after the game.



