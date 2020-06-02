MTSU Football starts return to campus

Middle Tennessee State saw 39 football players return to campus on the first day allowed by the NCAA.

All 39 Blue Raiders were tested for Covid-19. The school hopes to get the results back by Friday so the players can begin voluntary workouts.

It is a staggered return for the football and basketball players in Murfreesboro. The basketball team starts to return next Monday and they hope to have all of the players back by July 5th.

The Blue Raiders are slated to start the season September 5th against Duke.