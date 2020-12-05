MTSU football season officially over

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Middle Tennessee State University has announced its 2020 football season is officially over.

Director of Athletics Chris Massaro announced on Saturday that Conference USA had released its adjusted schedule, and the Blue Raiders were not slated for any make-up games.

Middle Tennessee had won three of their last five games and have not played since November 21 where they defeated Troy University 20-17.

The Blue Raiders were supposed to host Florida Atlantic University on November 28 and the University of Alabama at Birmingham on December 6. However, both games had to be canceled due to COVID-19, contact tracing and several MTSU players being injured.

“It has been a very long and challenging season and we felt it was time for the players to go home and be with family,” Massaro said. “There’s not a book on how to navigate a virus in college football so we were all experiencing it for the first time and learning as we went. All involved deserve a lot of credit. However, our overall record was not to our expectations and standards. All efforts in our football program will now point to focusing on the 2021 football season.”

“It’s disappointing not to finish out the year but I am extremely proud of the way our players handled every adverse situation thrown at them,” Head Coach Rick Stockstill said. “We won two of our last three games and I thought we were getting much better. We were a different team toward the end of the year and that says a lot about the effort, attitude and toughness we stress each day. We can build on that foundation for the 2021 season. The break will be good for everyone but I can’t wait to get back to work and hopefully some normalcy.”

Information regarding refunds will be sent out later in the week, according to the university.