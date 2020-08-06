MTSU football announces two-game series against Troy for 2020 season

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The football season hasn’t even started for Middle Tennessee State and it is going through plenty of adversity. The Blue Raiders lost three non-conference games this season including; Duke, Virginia Tech and most recently UConn. But with all the bad news, come some good news as the Blue Raiders have a replacement for at least two of those openings.

On Thursday, MTSU athletics director Chris Massaro was quick to announce that the school and Troy plan to play twice in 2020, though no contract has been signed.

Right now the Blue Raiders are hoping to open things up with Troy in Murfreesboro on Sept. 5th and if that date ends up being too soon, they’ll play that game on Sept 19th. MTSU will then travel to Troy to play the Trojans on November 21st.

“It is unique to play one opponent twice in a season, but this worked for both of us. This scenario also allows us to keep future schedules intact with no changes,” said Massaro.

At one point, these two programs were opponents in the Sun Belt Conference, even playing in a rivalry game known as the “Battle for the Palladium.” These games will be the 21st and 22nd meetings between the two schools.

Massaro added, “There is a lot of history with Middle Tennessee and Troy, and we are excited to rekindle this rivalry. Troy is always a quality opponent. There is tremendous pride in having the Palladium reside in Murfreesboro.”

While the Blue Raiders’ non-conference game against Indiana State on Sept. 12 is still scheduled to be played, Massaro noted there are questions whether the FCS will have a season.