MTSU falls to Troy in home opener 47-14

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) – Gunnar Watson threw for 248 yards and two touchdowns and Troy opened its season with a 47-14 victory over Middle Tennessee State.
Watson threw both of his touchdown passes to Khalil McClain in the first half, including a 5-yarder with three seconds left before the break to lead 26-7.
Three Trojans running backs scored on short runs with Troy rushing for 240 yards. Troy outgained MTSU 496-241. Troy will host MTSU in a second regular-season meeting on Nov. 21.
A second game was slated after Troy’s four originally scheduled non-league games were canceled.
The Blue Raiders move to 0-2 on the season and will be at UTSA next Saturday, kick off set for 7pm.