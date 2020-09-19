MTSU falls to Troy in home opener 47-14

Middle Tennessee head coach Rick Stockstill watches from the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 48-3. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) – Gunnar Watson threw for 248 yards and two touchdowns and Troy opened its season with a 47-14 victory over Middle Tennessee State.

Watson threw both of his touchdown passes to Khalil McClain in the first half, including a 5-yarder with three seconds left before the break to lead 26-7.

Three Trojans running backs scored on short runs with Troy rushing for 240 yards. Troy outgained MTSU 496-241. Troy will host MTSU in a second regular-season meeting on Nov. 21.

A second game was slated after Troy’s four originally scheduled non-league games were canceled.

The Blue Raiders move to 0-2 on the season and will be at UTSA next Saturday, kick off set for 7pm.