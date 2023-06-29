MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Before enrolling at Middle Tennessee State University, Sadio Barnes had never mounted a horse.

“I wanted to be a veterinarian, actually,” Barnes laughed.

That’s until she attended a Raider Roundup on MTSU’s campus, sparking her interest of being an equestrian.

Now, she’s a national champion.

“I did not think I would do that,” said Barnes. “Not to say that I wasn’t capable of it, but that’s just something I was not expecting. I didn’t know I was going to be able to ride, you know, so many different horses, and just to be chosen to be one of the team riders at nationals.”

She won an individual title just three years after learning how to ride, helping the Lady Raiders take home their first Western National Championship in school history.

“I know the work and the time put in,” said team coach and Director of Equestrian programs Ariel Higgins. “I knew that we had a chance just like everyone else did, but at the same time I didn’t expect it at all.”

The equestrian team operates under the Horse Science Program at MTSU. Most of their riders are Horse Science majors with a few having never ridden a horse before coming to school, like Barnes.

This means the team isn’t a part of the athletics department, and Higgins likes it that way.

“The NCAA version of equestrian is a little different,” Higgins said. “It kind of only has an opportunity to compete for the highest level of rider, whereas the organization that we compete in has seven levels. So, from that beginner that’s never ridden all the way up to that person that’s winning on a national level. So for me, this fits our program and kind of what we’re all about and what we’ve had a long history of doing.”

Higgins was an equestrian at MTSU. Being able to coach her team into the history books was a full circle moment for her.

“We had the coach here that was before me. She was here for 41 years. I’ve been here for six. We’ve had two coaches of 16 over time, and she was just so instrumental in obviously creating the program and she laid the foundation for all of us. Her name is Anne Brzezicki, she was at nationals. For her to be there and to get to be a part of that with us was incredibly special,” she said.