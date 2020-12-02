MTSU cancels Sunday home conference game against UAB

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Middle Tennessee State University has canceled its Sunday home Conference USA game against the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

The announcement comes as the Blue Raiders continue to deal with injuries, COVID-19 and contact tracing within their program.

This is the second game in a row MTSU has had to cancel, having canceled last weekend’s contest against Florida Atlantic.

“The most important aspect is the health and safety of our student-athletes and we felt it was not fair to them or our program to be able to play this game,” said Middle Tennessee director of athletics Chris Massaro. “We were down to 49 scholarship players and would also have to play guys coming right off injuries. That is not a situation we want to put them in.

“It’s a disappointing day for our program and fan base, but this is an unfortunate outcome of the pandemic. Our players have done a remarkable job all year in navigating all these uncertainties.”