MTSU cancels Saturday home football game against Florida Atlantic

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Middle Tennessee State University’s home Conference USA game scheduled for Saturday against Florida Atlantic has been canceled.

MTSU says the cancelation is due to COVID-19 cases, contact tracing and multiple MTSU players being injured.

The Blue Raiders and Owls were set to play on national television Saturday afternoon; the two schools have played against each other every year since 2003.

“These are obviously very challenging times as cases are increasing all over the country,” said Middle Tennessee director of athletics Chris Massaro. “First and foremost is the health and safety of our student-athletes and we wish everyone involved a speedy recovery both on the virus and injury front. I also want to thank the FAU administration for their cooperation and understanding through all of this.

“This is disappointing for our program and fan base, but these things are out of our control. We appreciate the patience from our student-athletes and fans during these unprecedented times.”

MTSU says they will work with Conference USA to determine future scheduling possibilities.