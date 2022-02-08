NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The NFL’s ties to the military go beyond flyovers and football cliches.

Battle in the trenches. Utilize weapons.

One of the league’s star players, Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins, in partnership with USAA, is sending an Army veteran from Mt. Juliet to the Super Bowl.

“It’s still sinking in,” said Melvin Gatewood who spent three years (2003-2006) with the US Army and earned the rank of Sargent. “Especially when I saw how high the (ticket) prices are.”

It’s a true once-in-a-lifetime experience, but one Gatewood truly deserves. He medically retired from the Army after he was injured on a convoy mission in Iraq, sustaining burns to his body, a back injury, and a TBI. Despite all that, his service didn’t end there.

“I knew that was going to be my life and what I was going to do. So, when it was cut short, it was kind of like oh man what am I to do now? So I had to redefine myself, but I still used some of those core values that I learned in the military,” he said.

Gatewood serves veterans through a variety of avenues. He’s a certified peer support specialist with the Department of Veteran Affairs, he volunteers with the Wounded Warrior Project and he has his own personal mission of helping veterans struggling with mental health and substance abuse.

“There are a lot of issues that a lot of veterans still deal with during the military and after the military. We give those veteran supporters resources.”

He is beyond psyched to head to Los Angeles and take in Super Bowl LVI, but it’s not the reason. It’s just the reward.

“I don’t do it for any type of recognition,” he said. “I do it because it’s in my heart to do it. It’s healing through service. I think about the buddies that I lost over in Iraq. I think about the veterans who we have lost to suicide, and I want to continue to keep their memories alive. I want to be that one individual who’s doing something positive.”

Gatewood and his wife, Shalonda will head to the Super Bowl on Friday courtesy of DeAndre Hopkins, USAA and the Wounded Warrior Project.

SGT Melvin Gatewood was awarded the Purple Heart while on deployment to Iraq with the @USArmy, and he is now helping support his fellow veterans.



Honored to team with @USAA and @wwp to award him two #SuperBowlLVI tickets! #SaluteToService #USAApartner pic.twitter.com/uFNV2vHDjb — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) January 28, 2022

Additionally, Gatewood is hosting a “Veteran Coffee Social” on February 26. He invites veterans of all ages and their loved ones to have coffee and donuts, and talk about resources for veterans. The event is located at the Nashville Vet Center.