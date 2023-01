MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WKRN) — Following the Memphis Grizzlies’ 118-108 win over Sacramento, Ja Morant gifted a young fan a pair of his new Nike Ja 1s right off of his feet.

The video, posted on social media, shows the young fan with a sign that read “Ready to jam out in my Ja 1’s #summer2023.” Well he wouldn’t have to wait until the summer to get the shoes because Morant blessed him with a signed pair Sunday night.

Morant had a game-high 35 points, 8 rebounds in the Grizzlies win over the Kings.