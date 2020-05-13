Mookie Betts surprises Nashville shoppers

Former Overton High School star Mookie Betts is use to coming through in the clutch, Wednesday he took it to another level in Nashville picking up the tab for several shoppers at a local Kroger store.

The Dodgers outfielder surprised the customers in the Boredeaux community by paying for the grocery bill and surprised the staff with pizza to thank for their work in the face of Covid-19.

The Bordeaux area was hit hard by the March tornado outbreak and Betts also wanted to help the community out because so many are out of work because of the layoffs due to the virus.

Betts was been all-star outfielder for the Boston Red Sox, but was traded to the Dodgers after last season.