Mookie Betts continues to bring awareness to COVID-19, helps give out free masks, hand sanitizer

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Mookie Betts is a proud native of Nashville, and he just so happens to be one of the biggest names in Major League Baseball, but he is considered to be much more than an athlete. The Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder is a philanthropist, activist and someone who continues to do good for others, especially right here in his hometown.

Betts has stayed extremely active in the community during this COVID-19 Pandemic. Back in May, he picked up the bill for several shoppers in Bordeaux, paying for their groceries at a local Kroger store and on Friday he was at the Martha O’ Bryan Center in East Nashville, joining forces with cousin Curtis Hamilton and his non-profit, Pull Up Neighbor.

The main objective—to give out free reusable masks and other supplies, continuing to spread awareness about coronavirus in undeserved communities.

“I’m excited to be here and it seems like everybody is pretty grateful for what’s going on and this is a community that needs help. I go through the same issues, I get sick the same way that everyone else does and that’s what I’m using this platform for to bring awareness,” said Betts.

Both Betts and Hamilton know that there is a lot going on in the country right now, but still stress that while people continue to fight for change, they also need to keep their health and safety in mind.

“We are here for the people, and it’s like what’s going on in the World right now with the ‘Black Lives Matters’ movement, we want to continue to make moves. We are just trying to help, there are a lot of people in need and Mookie is here to show that he cares,” said Hamilton.

Betts has been outspoken after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. He put up a post on his Instagram page recently, asking for people to not get comfortable when the protesting is over, but remain dedicated to the mission-EQUALITY for all.

“I want to do anything I can to help and make sure that this change happens not just right now, but for future kids,” said Betts.

For more on how you can donate to your local communities check out, https://www.pullupneighbor.com/. Betts also has his own foundation called “Acts Inspired By Mookie,” dedicated to spreading acts of kindness in different ways. He said he will continue that, giving back around Music City.