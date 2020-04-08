Mock Draft roundup, who do the Titans take at #29

Penn State defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (99) in action against Purdue during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

It’s time to mock the mocks… Yes, it’s time to take a tour of some of the mock drafts that are out there with the NFL Draft only 2 weeks away.

Here we go.

Todd McShay (ESPN) – Yeter Gross-Matos (Edge) Penn St.

Mel Kiper Jr. (ESPN) – Ezra Cleveland (OT) Boise St.

Daniel Jeremiah (NFL) – Brandon Aiyuk (WR) Arizona St.

Charles Davis (NFL) – Joshua Jones (OT) Houston

Peter Schrager (NFL) – Marlon Davidson (DL/Edge) Auburn

Maurice Jones-Drew (NFL) – Jonathan Taylor (RB) Wisconsin

Cynthia Frelund (NFL) – Yetur Gross-Matos (Edge) Penn St.

Chad Reuter (NFL) – Ross Blacklock (DL) TCU

Lance Zierlein (NFL) – Jeff Gladney (CB) TCU

Ryan Wilson (CBS) – Yetur Gross-Matos (Edge) Penn St.

Pete Prisco (CBS) – Zach Baun (edge) Wisconsin

Chris Trapasso (CBS) – AJ Epenesa (Edge) Iowa

Will Brinson (CBS) – D’Andre Swift (RB) Georgia

Josh Edwards (CBS) – Xavier McKinney (S) Alabama

RJ White (CBS) – Jaylon Johnson (CB) Utah

Tom Fornelli (CBS) – Zach Baun (Edge) Wisconsin

Fox Sports – Jaylon Johnson (CB) Utah

Connor Orr (SI) – Austin Jackson (OT) Southern Cal

Walter Football – AJ Epenesa (Edge) Iowa

Bleacher Report – Ezra Cleveland (OT) Boise St.

That’s 20 picks with the most popular being Penn State edge rusher Yetur Gross-Matos (3).

Edge rusher was the most popular position (8).

I think there’s a lot of merit to a lot of these picks, they all fill needs and they’re all good players.

The one I would disagree with most is the selection of WR Brandon Aiyuk out of Arizona State. It’s not anything against Aiyuk, but that is an extremely deep position in this draft and the Titans could still get a valuable player in round two or three even at that position. I feel they’d be much better off going edge, OL, RB or CB in round one.

I really like Zack Baun out of Wisconsin, he has a ton of speed off the edge and is a very raw player still. He could learn a lot from Mike Vrabel and really elevate his game.

I also really like Jaylon Johnson out of Utah.

AJ Epenesa is also a really intriguing player if he is still on the board. He’s what the Titans like, a big, set the edge OLB and he went to Iowa so his technique and coach is already ahead of the game.