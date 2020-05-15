MLS extends individual workouts through May

Major League Soccer confirmed Thursday it is still months away from returning extending its moratorium on small group and team training through June 1st.

Nashville SC began voluntary individual workouts May 7th in Nashville and those can continue on the outdoor training fields.

MLS training facilities remain closed to all players with the exception of those requiring medical treatment or rehabilitation, under the direction of the team medical staff, that cannot be performed from the safety of their residences.

While MLS players are expected to remain in each club’s respective market, MLS will continue to review individual requests by players to relocate to another market by car, taking into account the totality of a player’s situation.

The MLS states it is in close contract with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and other health organizations as it monitors Covid-19 and how to proceed. .